Local race tracks to host “Duel of Mayors”

Many have erroneously believed that this will be a new hotel in Rockingham, when in reality, it will be the site of the new combined Rockingham and Hamlet city hall.

ROCKINGHAMLET — In a move that would have been unthinkable a generation ago, Hamlet and Rockingham have agreed to merge into a single city.

The two towns have already finalized the purchase of the unfinished hotel on Highway 74 Business, located between Hamlet and Rockingham. That building will become the new City Hall.

The merger will be finalized with an enormous celebration on September 7, 2023. “The Tams are already scheduled to play Plaza Jam that day,” said one county official, “so we’re turning that into a gala event.”

Discussions began several weeks ago when the two towns, together with Richmond County, inked an agreement that will be beneficial for all local parties and will render the merged municipality eligible for additional and more substantial state and federal funding and other grant opportunities, as the population size will be substantially larger.

“With that deal finished, we just decided to take the next logical step,” said a Rockingham press release.

While most negotiations have gone very smoothly, the name of the surviving town remains a point of contention.

Hamlet officials wanted to retain the name “Hamlet,” with the understanding that “Ham” comes from “Rockingham.”

Rockingham countered, saying, “Why not let the “ham” in Rockingham stand for Hamlet?” Discussions broke down briefly before the towns reached a compromise that would involve as asterisk, much like a footnote:

“Hamlet* — *the “Ham” in “Hamlet” stands for ‘Rockingham.’”

While Google Maps had no objection to a lengthy name including an asterisk, the North Carolina Department of Transportation loudly objected. “We refuse to put all that mess on any of our signs,” the DOT said, “They’re going to have to figure out something sensible. And, about thirty (expletive) letters shorter.”

Current choices include “Hamrock,” “Hamlet-ham,” “Rockinghamlet” and “Hamlet Rocks!” The latter name would include an exclamation point.

It has been only slightly easier to decide who will serve as mayor of the combined town.

Neither Mayor Bill Bayless, of Hamlet, nor Mayor John Hutchinson, of Rockingham, wishes to step aside.

“I have the utmost respect for Mayor Bayless,” Hutchinson said, “but Rockingham is the larger of the cities. Therefore, Rockingham’s mayor should continue to serve the unified town.”

Mayor Bayless disagrees. “I have served longer than Mayor Hutchinson. Seniority matters.”

To settle the debate, the owners of both the Rockingham Dragstrip and the Rockingham Speedway have offered their property for a motorsports duel. Although plans for the Mayor-Off have yet to be finalized, the initial proposal included one lap at the Speedway and one pass on the famous quarter mile at the Dragway, both of which are newly repaved courtesy of Governor Roy Cooper’s Motorsports Relief Fund.

Hutchinson does not want to race Bayless on the Rockingham Speedway’s round track. “Mayor Bayless is an exceptional driver due to his career as a law enforcement officer,” Hutchinson said. “He would have an unfair advantage racing the turns.”

Bayless expressed disappointment. “On that newly paved oval, I can destroy Rusty Wallace’s record of 23.167 seconds for one lap. Hutchinson won’t even be able to see my tail lights he’d be so far behind.

“I will race Mayor Bayless,” Hutchinson said, “but I would prefer the straightaway at the Rockingham Dragstrip. “

“You mean the Hamrock Dragstrip,” Bayless corrected.

Despite their disagreement on which style of racing should determine the mayoral position, both mayors expressed both approval and excitement for the location.

“These two tracks have settled countless battles among people from all over the world for more than half a century,” both tracks said. “Why not one more?”

Tickets for the July 4th “Duel of Mayors” will go on sale soon!