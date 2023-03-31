Mar. 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:24 a.m., police responded to Lowes on East Broad Avenue where a suspect hit a victims vehicle with a cart, causing $200 worth of damage to the rear door. The case is inactive.

Mar. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:54 a.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive where a suspect broke into a residence and stole $180, a NC state driver’s license, and a social security card. The case is active.

Mar. 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:58, police responded to Shannon Drive where a suspect broke into a residence and damaged a $50 lamp and caused $500 worth of damage to a door frame. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:05 p.m., police responded to Citi Trends on East Broad Avenue where a suspect took $120 worth of clothing without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:56 p.m., police responded to La Cabana on East Broad Avenue where a suspect was armed and discharging his weapon whilst being a felon. Matthew Antonio Banks was charged.

Mar. 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:23 am., police responded to Hemlock Street where a suspect stole $347 from a vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:34 p.m., police responded to Lumyer Road where a suspect broke into a car and stole a $600 handgun, credit cards, social security card, and concealed carry paperwork. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:53 p.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive where a suspect stole a cellphone from the victim. The case is inactive.

Mar. 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:52 a.m., police responded to Tractor Supply on Rockingham Road where a suspect caused damage to apple trees. The case was closed by an arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:11 p.m., police responded to Hudson Brothers on South Lee Street where a suspect left without paying for their meal. Lisa Harmed McIntyre was charged.

Mar. 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:31 a.m., deputies responded to Hannah Pickett Avenue where a suspect was stalked the victim and caused $800 worth of damage to their vehicle’s radiator. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

HAMLET — At 8:55 a.m., deputies responded to Cavco on Innovative Way where a suspect took a tool from the company. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:35 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on East Broad Avenue where a suspect took a bicycle without . The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:51 p.m., deputies responded to Dockery Road where a suspect drove a truck onto property and dumped trash. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Mar. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:01 a.m., deputies responded to Safie Sixth Street where a suspect was in possession of .98 grams of cocaine, 1.42 grams of meth, and had active warrants. Patrick Lee Scott was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:11 a.m., deputies responded to Mizpah Road where a suspect assaulted the victim and stoletheir cellphone. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:32 a.m., police responded to Norton’s Family Supply on West Greene Street where a suspect broke in and stole a $200 generator as well as $20 worth of gas containers. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 11:02 a.m., deputies responded to Mary Solome Lane where a suspect fled during an arrest. Shaun Avery Griggs was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to Biltmore Road where a suspect was exposing his genitals to vehicles. Jonathan Paul Starling II was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:13 p.m., deputies responded to Liberty Store on Airport Road where a suspect caused $500 worth of damage to a fence. The case was closed by other means than arrest.