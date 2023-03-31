Red dots indicate a citizens desire for certain visual preferences that could be enacted at a later date.

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet held its first-ever Comprehensive Plan Workshop on Wednesday to gather input from citizens about the future of the “Hub of the Seaboard.”

“This is exciting,” said Hamlet City Council member Abbie Covington. “It gives people an opportunity to be a part of the fabric of their community and the future.”

At the workshop, Hamlet residents were given demographic data on the area and were able to write down ideas that would be relayed to a steering committee. Participants were able to place red dots on various posters to indicate their ideal visual preferences for public spaces, parks and signage in Hamlet. Fake dollar bills could be placed in buckets indicating areas of need, such as recreational spaces, economic development and public art.

The steering committee that will guide this data and input into legislative action was initiated in January of this year. Christian said it’s composed of business owners, city staff, planning board members and property owners.

“Public input is the cornerstone of the plan that is put together,” said City Manager Matt Christian, adding the city is very open-minded at this point in the process. “We have to create a good vision for our future and make sure that we have good policies in place to guide growth and development.”

Jay McLeod, Director of Community Planning with WithersRavenel, a civil and engineering firm hired by Hamlet, said this workshop will help develop conversations about that the future could look like for Hamlet. Information from mapping, Census demographics, and projections will be placed into a planning document that will eventually be adopted as a legislative action by the City Council, potentially this winter.

“Ultimately we want to make sure that the plan we craft fits Hamlet and speaks to their needs and helps them achieve their goals,” McLeod said.

Bobby Singletary, a former auditor for Rockingham and Hamlet, said the biggest need he saw after participating in the workshop is economic development for the downtown Hamlet area.

Paul Dillman, a former resident of Hamlet who is moving back to Hamlet after remodeling a house, said he would like to see updates to City Lake and parks around the area.

“I can’t wait to get back over here,” Dillman said. “The people here are so good.”

James Bethea, a Hamlet resident of 30 years, said that recreational activities to draw young people back to the area would be idea. He added that he likes the “quiet community” of Hamlet, but for future growth, he would like to see the vacant buildings downtown occupied by business and for upgrades to the water and sewer system to be updated.

An online survey is also available for those interested in sharing their input. There will be a second workshop in either late summer or early fall.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]