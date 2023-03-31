HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for outstanding warrants for indecent liberties with a child and driving away from deputies and knocking an officer to the ground.

Shaun Avery Griggs, 42, of Hamlet, is charged with failure to appear warrants for felony indecent liberties with a child and sexual battery, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, patrol deputies responded to a call on Freeman Mill Rd. in Hamlet in reference to a person trespassing. While on the way, dispatch informed the deputies that the suspect in question had outstanding failure to appear warrants.

While attempting to take Griggs into custody, he pulled away and ran. Griggs made it to his vehicle and when the deputy tried to remove Griggs from the driver’s seat, he began driving off, dragging the deputy and knocking him to the ground.

Griggs sped off and another deputy attempted to stop him, he refused to stop and continued fleeing in the vehicle. Griggs lost control of the vehicle and wrecked on Freeman Mill Rd. He was taken into custody at that point.

Griggs was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $115,000 bond. According to records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Griggs has prior convictions possessing and selling Sch. II substances.