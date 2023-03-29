The North Carolina General Assembly has passed Senate Bill 41 (Guarantee 2nd Amendment Freedom and Protections), this Bill takes effect immediately as of March 29, 2023.

The Senate Bill eliminates the need for a pistol purchase permit to be issued by the Sheriff of the county. The statue states “any person seeking to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina is no longer required to apply to the Sheriff for a pistol purchase permit.”

The permit applications currently being processed by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will cease at this time. Unfortunately, the fee for the permits currently being processed cannot be returned by the Sheriff, per N.C.G.S. 14-404(e), which governs that the Sheriff does not have the statutory authority to issue a refund once the permit application has been submitted.

Any person seeking to purchase a handgun through a firearms dealer will undergo the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) criminal background check required under current law and either be sold the handgun or denied sale if a criminal history search indicates the person is disqualified from possessing a firearm. This check will be conducted at the Federal Firearms Dealership.

For private transfers of handguns, while no National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) criminal background check is required under current law prior to making a private transfer, criminal penalties still apply to any person that knowingly transfers a handgun to a person who may not lawfully possess the firearm.