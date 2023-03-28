ROCKINGHAM — On March 23, 2023, Bryan Seth Brown was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department related to charges of misconduct with a minor.

According to the RCSO, the allegations took place between 2015 and 2017. Investigators were able to develop evidence to obtain warrants for Brown’s arrest. Brown was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of sexual battery.

“Richmond County Schools (RCS) takes this matter extremely seriously,” states a press release from RCS. “While the reported misconduct did not involve any RCS student and RCS is not the organization charged with investigating such a report, Mr. Brown was suspended with pay immediately as a precaution when the report was first brought to RCS on January 27, 2023, and he has not been on an RCS campus since.”

Brown was suspended by the school system without pay pending a termination proceeding under state law. RCS stated that all necessary information will be provided to the Department of Public Instruction and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. He was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.

“Student safety is always our top priority, and RCS will continue to maintain a safe and secure educational environment for all of our students,” concludes the press release.