1st Vice Cdr Lassiter helps at Crafts Table. Guests were able to make their own US Flag with Model Magic Playdoh.

ELLERBE — On Saturday, 18 March 2023 Post 73 celebrated with a program for Veterans and their families, active military, and the community with a short program, dinner, and lots of door prizes, crafts, and B-I-N-G-O!

During the program, Oratorical winner Ruthanne Williams recited a portion of her speech and was awarded funds toward acollege scholarship, certificate, and an Oratorical medal with engraved backing.