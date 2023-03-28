March 24

HAMLET — At 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McDuffie Drive following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:31 p.m., deputies responded to Calvert Street following a report of a suspect making threats. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:55 p.m., deputies responded to Quick Stop on US 220 HWY following a report of stolen bug spray. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Wali Sharif Bell and Ava Hector Bell.

HAMLET — At 8:06 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Marks Creek Church Road following a report of a damaged exterior residential door, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

March 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:11 p.m., deputies responded to US 74 HWY following a report of a damaged front passenger window and hood of a vehicle, both valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:18 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Second Street following a report of an unknown suspect stealing $500 and various identification documentation. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to NC 38 HWY following a report of a vandalized left side door, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Belle Drive following a report of a borrowed Ford Fusion that was not returned. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

March 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:24 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Raider Road following a report of a suspect pushing a victim and stealing an iPhone 11, valued at $600, $200 in cash and a pocketbook. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:24 p.m., deputies responded to Kangaroo Express following a report of a suspect damaging a gas pump, valued at $500, trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged James Russell Wadsworth II.

March 27

HAMLET — At 6:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Brandon Road following a report of a suspect breaking into the home and barricading a bedroom. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Tina Marie Rushing.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:28 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie First Street following a report of a suspect breaking in and damaging a door, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 4:28 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Withers Road following a report of a stolen Mongoose bicycle, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 8:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Dobbins Street following a report of a suspect hitting three mailboxes, totaling $160, with a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

March 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:40 a.m., deputies responded to US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect passed out behind the wheel and blocking both lanes of traffic. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Erick Mariano Sedano.

