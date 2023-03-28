ELLERBE — Charred human remains were recovered from a burning vehicle in Ellerbe Monday morning.

At approximately 9:25 a.m., a patrol deputy was flagged down by a citizen to report a vehicle that appeared to have been burnt, parked beside the roadway on Covington Community Rd.

According to Chief Deputy Jay Childers, the deputy responded to the area and located the burnt vehicle parked next to the road.

While trying to get identifying information on the vehicle, what appeared to be charred remains were found in the trunk area.The deputy secured the area and contacted investigators.

Sheriff’s Office Investigators, assisted by agents with the N.C. SBI Arson Unit, arrived and began processing the vehicle.

Investigators & Agents did remove human remains from the trunk area of the vehicle. The remains have been sent to the N.C. Chief Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh to help with identification.

Anyone that have traveled through the area in the last 24 hrs and may have seen vehicles along Covington Community Rd., are asked to call Richmond County 911, Richmond County Crime Stoppers (910-997-5454) or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (910-895-3232).