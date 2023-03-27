WADESBORO —The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has charged and arrested three individuals following the murder of 19-year-old Tony Ahmad Gainey on Airport Road.

Deputies have arrested Richard Jamile Ennis, 19, and Taqual Hakeem McCants, 18, both of Wadesboro, and a juvenile for the March 17 murder.

The investigation remains ongoing. The State Bureau of Investigation and the NC Highway Patrol are also assisting in the investigation.

“They worked hard on this case every day,” shared Sheriff Scott Howell in a press release. “Some of those days turned into 12 to16 hour days. They were able to follow leads that led to these three suspects. I want to thank the community, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Wadesboro Police Department for assisting the Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information pertinent to the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188.