HAMLET — A man charged in an Oct. 2021 multi-victim shooting in Hamlet has been convicted and sentenced to a minimum of 42 years in prison.

During the March 20, 2023 session of Richmond County Criminal Superior Court, Michael Dequan Johnson was found guilty of two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill and Possession of Firearm by Felon. The defendant was found not guilty on one count of Attempted Murder.

The Honorable Stephan Futrell presided over the case and sentenced Defendant to a minimum term of 513 months to a maximum term of 661 months in the Department of Adult Corrections. The case was investigated by Detective Anthony Zepetella, Detective Sean Sullivan and Officer Haiden Evans of the Hamlet Police Department.

In 2021, U.S. Marshals apprehended Johnson in Greensboro. The shooting took place on the 30 Block of Main Street in Hamlet at 12:32 a.m. on a Tuesday.

According to court documents, Johnson shot one victim three times, while another victim was shot twice. Court documents state that Johnson pointed a black handgun at a third victim’s head, fired twice, but there were no bullets in the gun.

“It was really good work by our investigators,” Hamlet Police Chief Dennis Brown told the Daily Journal at the time.. “They worked about 17-18 that first day.”