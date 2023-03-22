Mar. 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:02 p.m., police responded to Cox Street where a suspect took a victim’s phone. The case is inactive.

Mar. 21

HAMLET — At 9:50 a.m., deputies responded to CSX on NC 117 Highway where a suspect slashed an individuals tires, causing $180 in damage. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:05 p.m., police responded to Short Street where a suspect broke into a home and stole a stove, refrigerator, countertops, ceiling fan, kitchen sink, and damaged the thermostat, with a total value of $3,600. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:17 p.m., police responded to State Employee Credit Union where a suspect stole a .380, .9mm, and .22 caliber firearms at a total value of $1,100. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:12 p.m., deputies responded to Carolyns Mill Place where a suspect keyed an individuals car. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Mar. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:41 a.m., deputies responded to Clara Lane where a suspect shot into a camper, causing damage. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:05 a.m., deputies responded to Airport Road where a suspect fled police in a vehicle possessing narcotics. They found the suspect with 3.2 grams of suspected fentanyl and 6.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as two scales. Corey Wayne DeBerry was charged.

ELLERBE — At 10:19 p.m., deputies responded to West Church Street where a suspect had borrowed a car for longer than expected. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Mar. 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:49 a.m., deputies responded to East Broad Avenue where a suspect was found in possession of 0.2 grams of heroin. Charity Rey Houser was charged.