EAST ROCKINGHAM — A car caught on fire for an unknown reason while it was driving on Airport Road Thursday afternoon shortly after 5:30 p.m.

“A gentleman was driving down the road, from what I understand, started smelling gas and then noticed the flames,” said East Rockingham safety officer Jim Brown.

The driver pulled into Marigold Street adjacent into East Rockingham Freewill Baptist Church.

There were no injuries from the fire. The fire fully consumed the vehicle. A tow truck was en route to pick up the vehicle at 6:00 p.m.

East Rockingham 803 and 804 responded to the scene, as well as several deputies from the sheriff’s office.