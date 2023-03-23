HAMLET — Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has recently awarded a $18,640 grant to the Hamlet Police Department to purchase 10 Lifepak CR2 automated external defibrillators (AEDs). The new equipment will allow our first responders to be better prepared in emergency situations and protect the citizens of Hamlet.

“On behalf of the Hamlet Police Department and its members, I want to thank Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Rockingham” said Chief of Police Dennis Brown. “We are so grateful to be awarded the necessary resources to continue to keep the community of Hamlet safe and protected.”

The awarded grant will be used to purchase 10 Lifepak CR2 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to better serve and protect our community during cardiac arrest emergencies. For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate directly, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

About Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for military veterans. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $73 million to hometown heroes in 50 states plus Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you!