ROCKINGHAM — We are excited to announce the upcoming Wild Foods Cook-Off event sponsored by the Sandhills Rod and Gun Club, Martha Faye Crafters Club, and the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Richmond County. Venison chili, bear stew, poke salad, and persimmon pudding are just a few of the wild dishes made with wild ingredients at last year’s cook-off. If you’re interested in sampling a wide-array of wild-based dishes, this event is perfect for you! If you’re an avid hunter, fisherman, or forager, this is a perfect venue to showcase your trophy kill, catch, or find.

This year marks the twenty- first annual Wild Foods Cook-Off contest and we invite anyone, including our youth, with an interest in cooking wild and foraged foods to participate! The event has a history of attracting participants from far and wide, and the dishes reflect it with a wide ranging ingredient list. The event will be held on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 at the Sandhills Rod and Gun Club, 149 O.G. Reynolds Road Ellerbe, NC. Entries MUST be registered from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and judging will begin immediately after.

Winners are determined by the People’s Choice which means everyone who attends gets to vote! Once judging begins no other dishes can be registered. This year there will be THREE categories: Meats, which include deer, moose, elk, rabbit, squirrel, beaver, turkey, dove, fish, shrimp, frogs, etc. The second is any fruit, nuts, and vegetation as long as it was forged in the wild. Finally, the third is a dessert category. Desserts must consist of wild-based ingredients also. Those who don’t bring a dish can still attend and join the tasting party for a $5 admission fee. Children under 6 are free. This year’s educational program will be a talk on “Pre-Colonial Foods of Native People”, presented by Daniel Alexi, Historical Interpreter at the Town Creek Indian Mound.

Contest Rules:

● Anyone can participate.

● Game cannot be purchased. It must be obtained legally or received as a gift.

● Game may be from anywhere; NC or out-of-state.

● The dish must be fully prepared abiding by food safety guidelines. Cooking temperature guidance can be found at the NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center webpage, at Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.

● Two copies of the recipe, with your name on the back of each, are required: one for display with the dish for judging and one for the cookbook.

● Dishes should be able to provide 8 or more servings, so everyone can have a taste.

● Please bring your own utensils to serve the dish.

The dish with the highest number of votes in each category of Meat, Non-meat and dessert will receive a prize. Grand Champion will be awarded to the dish with the greatest number of votes for the Best in Show category. All youth 16 years of age and younger who enter a dish will receive a small prize. The prizes are sponsored by the Sandhills Rod and Gun Club and 4-H.

If you have any questions about the event, or food safety guidelines please call the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Richmond County office at (910) 997-8255.