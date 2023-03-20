WADESBORO — Students in the Sports and Event Marketing class at Anson High School won’t be just planning and proposing an event on paper for a grade — they’ll actually be hosting and putting on a community event.

Sports and Event Marketing Instructor Peter Ascuitto said they often have a performance based measurement project that’s really just a proposal without a physical event. This year, they’re making their idea a reality.

About forty students across two classes will help assist in hosting The Bearcat Disc Golf Classic 2023. It will be held on Saturday, April 1 at Anson High. The April Fools Day event is completely organized by the students.

“There was a desire to do a hands-on project,” Ascuitto said. “They’ve been out three throwing the discs, learning about the sport.”

Disc golf was one of the few sports that was relatively unscathed by the pandemic, and a major surge in public interest propelled the sport while others struggled. Charlotte is considered the disc golf capital of the world, boasting over 50 courses in the area. The Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship takes place at Hornet’s Nest park in Charlotte, and the United States Disc Golf Championship is held at Winthrop University in nearby Rock Hill, SC.

The planned course by the students includes nine baskets with different tee pads for a total of 18 holes. Multiple holes will utilize the baseball, softball and football fields. An over 500 foot hole will launch from the upper level of the football field to the opposite end zone. One hole will even have a few friendly goats courtesy of the Anson Ag Department.

“I figured it would be something fun and different, especially with the football field,” Ascuitto said, remarking that they pulled a few unused baskets from a shed at the school. “It’s a fast, flat course, but it’s going to be a challenge.”

A field goal contest will start at the middle of the field and allow contestants two tries to throw a disc through the uprights. Then, participants will be pushed back ten yards until a winner is decided.

“You’re going to have to be pretty accurate and high to get it through there,” Ascuitto said.

Right now, registration is limited to 45 people and will be split into teams of five. There an initial registration price of $20, and it will increase to $25 after March 21. All participants will receive a t-shirt designed by the students.

All proceeds will benefit the student-selected Caraway Foundation in Ansonville, which provides resources to benefit students who are experiencing a chronic illness.

For more information, visit the event page.

