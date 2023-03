On Tuesday, the Hamlet Masonic Lodge #532 held their officer installation. Pictured are:

Front Row: Senior Deacon John S McIver, Senior Warden James Nelson Tate, Master Dennis M. Burns Jr, Junior Warden Richard C. Pait Jr, Junior Deacon Stephen A. Vetter

Back Row: Steward Kevin P. Seagraves, Treasurer Samuel R. Ballard Jr., Charlie R. Tyler, Bill Horne, Chaplain Wesley C. McIntyre Jr.

Not Pictured: Steward Jonathan B. Garner and Trustees Oscar B. Sellers and Edward L. Mercer