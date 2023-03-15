ROCKINGHAM — A new $12.5 million apartment complex on Clemmer Road is set to be constructed following a rezoning request approved by the Rockingham City Council on Tuesday.

The apartment complex will be called Fountain Square, and will be built by South Carolina-based Connelly Development. They previously built the 39 apartment, 4 and a half acre Fountain Pointe complex about seven years ago.

The rezoned property of 8 acres is north of the existing Fountain Pointe. There are currently two houses in the vicinity who have been notified of the rezoning. Only one is occupied.

“[Owners of Fountain Pointe] had an interest in developing the property for another multifamily project,” explained Assistant City Manager, John Massey. “I mean, that is a hot area. There is a lot of interest in development in that area.”

Massey noted that Clemmer Road is scheduled to be upgraded this year by the Department of Transportation with a turn lane and connecting routes to US 74 and East Broad Avenue with US 1 North. It’s scheduled for construction in 2027.

During a public hearing for the rezoning, Early Key Jr., who has a family home in nearby property, asked a few questions concerning the property values of this rezoning.

“But it is certainly going to change the complexion of that area,” Key Jr. said. “I don’t live there….I would just like to get an idea from the crystal ball what it might do to the tax base and the property values, if this were to move forward.”

Key Jr. noted that with the DOT expansion and wider lane, he already sees people driving about 65 MPH in an area that supposed to be 35 MPH.

“I think, in my opinion, it makes it more valuable because you’ve got more development potential,” Massey began. “Up zoning the adjacent property opens the door for the rest of the corridor to be up zoned as well.”

Andy Rosen and Field Godlet, developers with Connelly Development, spoke to the council to outline their plans for the property. They noted that Fountain Pointe is fully occupied with a waiting list of about 20 individuals, and that there is a serious need for another apartment complex in Rockingham.

“This is 48 apartments over 8 acres. We’re allowed to build 68 apartments on this site,” Rosen said. “So we’re kind of counter-intuitively not maximizing our profit because we feel that the nature of the area lends itself to a smaller two-story, not a three or four story like we’ve done in the past, spread out over six buildings with a clubhouse. So it has more of a single family residential appeal versus a big monstrosity and we’re jamming as many units on the site as we can.”

There will be a combination of one, two and three bedroom apartments at Fountain Square and rent will range from $500 to $950. Rosen said that construction will start late summer of 2023 and it will be about another 12 months before tenants could move in.

Godlet noted that the new complex, like Fountain Pointe, will have 24/7 security cameras, and their housing contracts will include zero tolerance language for drug or crime offenses. The council agreed that there has been little crime in this area since the initial development.

“It’s a tremendous need that we have,” Councilman Bennett Deane II said. “We need more multifamily housing.” Mayor John Hutchinson said the growth that’s happening in this section of Rockingham is “changing for the better” and beneficial to local residents.

