200,000 gallons of water per day to be treated for Energy Way Industrial Park

ROCKINGHAM — Both the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and Rockingham City Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement that would provide wastewater treatment services for the 700-acre Energy Way Industrial Complex.

The county will pay $1,250,000 for the treatment of 200,000 gallons each day by the city’s water treatment plant. The agreement is set for a 40 year term with an option to extend for another 40 years.. The county will also pay all capital costs associated with extending pipeline from the Energy Way Industrial Complex to Rockingham’s existing sewer system.

All maintenance for existing infrastructure will be maintained by Rockingham.

Big picture, according to County Manager Bryan Land and Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson, it will allow the county to recruit industry to the area. This newly-signed agreement, effective immediately, is similar to a previous agreement between Rockingham and Ellerbe from a few years ago.

An additional 200,000 gallons per day may be requested by the county for use. Land said this caveat was added if a large-scale industry is a future tenant who may require a higher operating capacity. Any Industrial Park tenant would pay an outside sewer rate of 175% of the in-city water rate.

According to Adam Kiker, a founding partner of LKC Engineering in Aberdeen, the extra 200,000 gallons a day can be accomplished without any major upgrades to the infrastructure. LKC Engineering has a designed a new pump station for the site and a eight-mile pipeline along Airport Road that discharges into the Rockingham sewer system.

In the event that there is a future dispute between the county and city, the interlocal agreement states that both entities will seek to participate in mediation prior to filing a lawsuit.

Both Land and Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump said there were minimal changes made between the city and the county in negotiations and that there were good-faith discussions had throughout the process.

“This is ideal when we talk about a partnership between the county and the municipality, folks,” said Chairman Jeff Smart during a budget work session by the county on Tuesday at the Airport. “I don’t know if this would have happened two and a half years ago just because of everything that was going on at that point. But obviously this whole board has worked and worked and worked to mend that partnership. This right here is obviously good for the county, our [Industrial Park] but this is good for Rockingham for the future.”

There’s already “huge” interest in the Industrial Park, according to Land and Smart. Funding sources for the site include a $4,750,000 appropriation from the state budget, $1.5 M from GoldenLEAF and $1 M from the Department of Commerce. The remaining $500,000 will be covered by the county. Completion for the pipeline between the existing water plant and the Industrial Park will be by the end of this fall.

“It’s not going to be long before you see the first one buy into that site,” Smart concluded. “Now with this, they can,”

Sewer service for Speedway, Dragway

Another capital project discussed by the commissioners was extending sewer service to both the Rockingham Speedway and Rockway. Both sites already have access to water, but not public sewer.

Similar to the recently signed upon agreement, about seven miles of pipeline would be placed along US 177 to connect to the Rockingham sewer system. A pump station would also be created on the southside of the Speedway property.

According to Kiker, about $6 M has been allocated from the state budget for the project. Kiker said they’re currently in a “holding pattern,” and are just waiting for Rockingham officials to outline exactly how waste would be discharged properly.

American Rescue Plan funds, a COVID-19 stimulus package of $1.9 trillion by the federal government, would also be used to fund this project. Kiker said that the funds would need to be spent and closed out by December 2026 to be in compliance with the stimulus bill.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.