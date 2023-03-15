ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Fire Chief Harold Isler provided a year-in-review report to City Council Tuesday evening that addressed their training, improvements and their staffing.

Isler said that RFD saved $7 million worth of property during the 2022 year. A total of $9 millions worth of property was exposed to fire, with only $1 million being damaged.

RFD received 656 calls, a 195 increase from last year, and spent a total of 419 hours responding to the calls. Of these calls, the department responded to 165 wrecks with 112 injuries. This was 13 more wrecks than last year. They also responded to 15 structure fires, six of which caused from cooking, seven electrical, and two undetermined causes. There was only one water rescue, and no fatalities for the 2022 year.

Full time firefighters completed 6,624 hours of training, averaging 441 per responder. Part time firefighters completed 502 hours, averaging 62 per firefighter.

“The actual standard for training is 16 hours per firefighter per month for full time firefighters, and 36 hours a year for part time firefighters. We’re still requiring 20 hours, which is 240 a year,” Fire Chief Harold Isler explained.

Although the standard requires less hours, Isler requires the 20 hour a month minimum to ensure that firefighters exceed the current minimum of 192 hours a year for full time firefighters. Part time responders are still only required 36 hours a year.

Of this training, all members completed Haz-mat Operational Level Upgrade, one completed his Fire Instructor I Certification and another completed her Fire Safety Educator II certificate.

Despite a national shortage of firefighters, RFD only had one member switch departments, leaving an opening for a full-time position.

“There’s a national shortage of firefighters all of the country. We got people jumping from department to department for little bit of money here, a little bit of money there,” Chief Isler explained. “But fortunately, we’re only one down and we do have several applications that are out there and we have interviewed.”

Isler expects to see programs that were performed regular prior to COVID, such as fire prevention and safety in schools, to return.

“A lot of the programs that we were doing before COVID, we’re able to do those programs again,” Chief Isler said. “So we plan to get back into the schools and provide education, because that’s what’s going to cut down on fires within the district.”

