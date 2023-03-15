Richmond County Schools and the Board of Education would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the community for their participation in our recent School Uniform Survey. We received an overwhelming response, and we greatly appreciate everyone who took the time to share their thoughts and opinions.

As a result of the survey, we have started conducting focus groups with parents, students, and staff to gain a deeper understanding of the feedback we received. You will receive information from your students’ school about the date and time of their focus group.

We are committed to listening to our community and taking action based on the feedback we receive. We plan to take recommendations based on our findings in the focus groups to the school board in the May or June school board meetings.

We believe that the survey, along with the focus groups, will ensure that our uniform policy reflects the needs and preferences of our community.

Thank you once again for your participation in the School Uniform Survey. We look forward to continuing our work with the community to improve the educational experience for all students.