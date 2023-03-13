Mar. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:51 p.m., deputies responded to Smokey Hollow Road to a breaking and entering of personal property. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Mar. 11

HAMLET — At 2:18 a.m., deputies responded to the Convenience Corner on Marlboro Street where a suspect damaged a patrol vehicle, causing $500 of damage the drivers side back door. The suspect also kicked and spit on officers. Hadif Yasim Pierce was charged.

Mar. 12

ELLERBE — At 6:43 p.m., deputies responded to Green Lake Road where a suspect was resisting a public officer. Tia Janelle Smith was charged.

Mar. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to Barrett Street where a suspect had not returned a vehicle. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:56 a.m., deputies responded to North Carolina 117 Highway where a suspect from Chesterfield County crossed into Richmond County during a vehicle chase. Samantha Paige Weatherford was charged.