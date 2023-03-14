HAMLET — On Monday, March 13, 2023, ten were inducted into the National Beta Club at Fairview Heights School. These students were selected for membership based on their academic standing and character and joined more than 500,000 members across the United States. National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth group in the United States. Its mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service, and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

The ceremony was opened by 5th grader Cooper Hudson, who led Inductees and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance. Guest speaker Ella Scott from Richmond Senior High School also shared motivating and encouraging words with inductees as well as other 3rd – 5th graders in attendance.

The following students were inducted: Johnathan Mendez Cordova, Tyson Grant, Deantay Dobson, Cain Casarrubias, Waytt Duncan, Kalaya Little, Cali Bullard, Claire Stedman, Alli Terry, and Kimmy Nguyen.

Newly installed members are excited about upcoming service projects for March, April, and May.

National Beta CEO Bobby Hart offered his congratulations to the students saying, “The skills and opportunities that come from National Beta membership impact students not only during their time in school but as they move forward in life. We are proud of these new inductees and are excited to see how they grow as leaders and positively impact the world”