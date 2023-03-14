ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man with illegal firearm possession and served for outstanding warrants in Gaston County.

On Monday, March 13, at approximately 9:58 p.m., a patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop on Mill Rd. for a traffic violation.

According to a press release, when the deputy approached the vehicle, he identified the driver as 34-year-old Thomas Rogers. Rogers informed the deputy he did not have a license and presented an ID card.

Rogers’ information was run and came back that he had an outstanding order for his arrest from Gaston County.

When he was instructed to step out of the vehicle Rogers informed the deputy he had a gun in his pants and that it was starting to slide down.

The handgun was recovered and Rogers informed the deputy then that he was a convicted felon.

Rogers was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and was issued a citation for the traffic violations. Rogers was also served for the outstanding charges from Gaston County.

Rogers was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $27,000 secure bond.