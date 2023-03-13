ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman who led deputies on a pursuit and then fled on foot while holding a gun.

On Monday, March 13, at 2:18 a.m., deputies were notified by the 911 Center that Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit on HWY 177 heading toward Richmond County.

While en route, deputies learned that the vehicle had crashed at NC 177 and Old Wix Road, but continued on. On Mizpah Road, the driver jumped out and tried to run on U.S. 1 North of Eason Drive.

According to a press release, when deputies approached the female suspect, she began yelling that she had a gun in a bag and reached for it. The suspect was held at gunpoint while officers approached. When her attention was drawn away, an officer was able to take her to the ground.

The driver was identified as Samantha Paige Weatherford, 32, of Rockingham. She was wanted in Chesterfield County for providing false information to law enforcement and distributing methamphetamine.

Weatherford was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $60,000 secure bond while waiting for extradition to South Carolina.