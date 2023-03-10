G.R. Kindley said he’s had a lot of support from the Richmond County community that has enabled his success.

HAMLET — G.R. Kindley, Bill Futterer and Michelle Parrish were recognized by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday at their annual gala.

Kindley received the Sheriff James Clemmons Distinguished Leader Award from Chief Deputy Jay Childers.

“The criteria is to be a member that demonstrates true integrity, compassion, and courage while possessing a clear vision and helping others reach their goals,” Childers explained. “This person served as the Mayor of Rockingham for 20 years, served on the North Carolina Board of transportation for 16 years while also serving as a chairman. He was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the governor, named Richmond County Citizen of the Year, and is a veteran of the United States Army and North Carolina Highway Patrol.”

“I also want to say that I have had a lot of help along the way of things I’ve accomplished,” Kindley said. “I didn’t do this all by myself. I came to Richmond County in 1955 and it became apparent that I wanted to help make it even better. And I trust that I have done that, but I didn’t do it alone. I thank everyone that has been apart of the things that we worked on and accomplished.”

Although she was unable to make it, Michelle Parrish was presented the Chamber’s Volunteer of the Year Award by Chamber President and CEO Kristi King for her support and work with the chamber and the community.

“She has been a strong supporter of our leadership, Richmond’s objectives, and just has been a valuable asset not just to the Chamber but the community as well,” King said. “She is very devoted.”

Representing Vulcan Materials Company, Denise Hallett presented the Chamber’s Award of Excellence to WAYN A.M. owner Bill Futterer.

“It’s awarded to a member or business that demonstrates consistent and positive contributions to the chamber and its mission,” Hallett said. “It also embodies the overall spirit of giving, through time and resources to the chamber, county, and overall community.”

Futterer was given the Award of Excellence for his background in business spanning from the NFL to NASCAR.

“Last year in an effort to assist the chamber and its members, he offered nearly $40,000 in advertising grants to members and he’s proposed to do the same again in 2023 to assist with promoting their businesses,” Hallett said.

“You know, our family has been here since 1950,” Futterer began, “And what I always talk about is how wonderful it was to grow up here. And I hope we can help all of you work together so kids who were born now, in 30 years they can say the same thing. This is a wonderful place, and we can make it work. Thank you so much. This is very touching.”

The ceremony was joined with food and drinks, as well as musical entertainment by Erik Hawks. DR Pharmacy was the presenting sponsor for the awards. In Richmond County this year, there have been 22 ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the community.

