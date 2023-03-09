ROCKINGHAM — One grew up on Long Island, and the other was born and raised right here.

It’s a Richmond Senior High School family story about juggling time in the classroom, coaching two varsity Raider teams, supporting their students in extracurricular activities, and also if that wasn’t enough — raising two young daughters.

Whether it’s spending long hours on the volleyball court or soccer field, Chris and Ashleigh Larsen are very busy with life and have found the right mixture of family time and helping shape young students to be positive role models in life.

How did two high school athletes come together from very diverse backgrounds, meet, fall in love, and raise a family here? It could seem like organized chaos to an outsider, but to the Larsens, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Let’s turn the clock back a few years and travel up to New York. Not the Manhattan skyscrapers and Times Square, but Long Island with its beautiful beaches, bagels, and pizzas.

“It is quite different from here,” Ashleigh said. “It’s much more populated, surrounded by beaches. I do miss being able to hit any store I needed within minutes, but I sure do not miss the traffic.”

Ashleigh has been an athlete her whole life. She played volleyball, basketball, and soccer. Most would describe her as a high school jock as she was a multi-sport athlete. Eventually, she concentrated on volleyball and took those skills at Southern Connecticut and then on to St. Joseph’s College (Long Island), where she earned her degree in Mathematics Education and a Master’s Degree in Teaching & Learning from Liberty University.

From Long Island to Richmond was a journey for Ashleigh. They told her to go get teaching experience outside of New York and come back home to teach.

“Little did I know I would leave and not come back,” she said. “I applied on a website that took my resume and sent it out. I applied all down the East coast, even some areas out West. I had a few online interviews, one in-person interview in Virginia, and some never responded.”

A video interview with Cory Satterfield at Richmond Senior led to an offer for a math job and the Raider JV volleyball coach position. He told her to visit Richmond County and see the great things the county and school offered.

“I came down, arrived to tour the school and attend a summer workout, and actually was introduced to Chris by his best friend Marley and spent some of the evenings with them,” she said. “I was so pleased by how polite everyone was that I decided to give Richmond County a shot.”

Chris was born and raised in Rockingham, a product of Richmond County Schools from L.J Bell to Richmond Senior. He was in the Chorus, Beta Club, and other organizations. With his mother, a teacher of more than 30 years, his grandfather working on the railroad, and his grandmother in banking, hiding anything from the family was difficult for Chris. He admitted that someone always knew where he was at all times.

“Growing up in Richmond County was similar to what it is today,” Chris said. “Small-town feel where everyone knows everyone. Until lately and the addition of new businesses, we all would hang out at the typical spots around town and float from one friend’s house to the next, with the big outings being trips to Southern Pines for dinner and the movies. Most nights that I remember during middle and high school, we spent on the ball field, church group outings, and boys scout trips.”

Chris has played sports since the seventh grade in between all his clubs, friends, and family. Like Ashleigh, he was a multi-sport athlete, including golf, soccer, basketball, and football. He graduated from Eastern Carolina University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Second Math Education.

Back to that first day when Chris, and his southern charm, met Ashleigh on her first visit to Richmond County to tour the area and school.

Chris was painting a local apartment to earn money before starting to teach; he heard of a new teacher moving to the area and needed a place to stay. Chris had a friend helping with volleyball, so after one day of painting, he dropped off his contact information to help her find a place to live.

“If we are being honest, I was in a hurry, walked right by her, and didn’t even see her standing there until my friend said you can hand it to her; she is standing right there,” he said. “So, I’m sure I made a great first impression.”

Great first impressions are subjective, but something clicked. Chris and Ashleigh continued to text the entire summer until she moved to Richmond County.

“I’d say it was kind of instant, but we had a lot of adjustments to make,” Ashleigh said about the early days of the relationship. “He, for sure, could not keep up with my talking pace and even said he admits that for the first few weeks, even months, he had to fill in what the heck I was saying.”

That good old southern charm won over the new girl from New York.

“I wouldn’t say that I won her over, but I like to think she got stuck in some type of slow-talking southern charm,” he said.

Slow talking might have been the key ingredient that opened the door to a new relationship, but Ashleigh knew she had something special with him.

“I could not get over his accent and how sweet he was,” she said. “He always looked out for me since I was new to the area. I was lost for weeks because of all the “back roads” he took me down to show me around. On my first night in Richmond County, he took me to the house he was staying at to meet his long-time friends. I can tell you they were mind blown that this little country boy brought a “Yankee” into the picture, but they finally learned how to deal.”

Chris and Ashleigh engaged in December 2013 and married in June 2015.

“If you ask Chris, he has zero clue,” she said. “He also cannot ever remember how old he is.”

For the record, Chris knew both dates. Today, their classrooms are next to each other, but most days, they only see each other at lunch or in short passing for a much-needed bathroom break.

“He always has a comment to toss at me as he passes through,” she said. “It helps spice up the class. During our prime coaching season, it is sometimes the only time we see each other. Some days are better than others. It is hard for our friends to understand it.”

The biggest question people ask them is if they drive to school together.

“We never drive together,” she made clear. “We have two different time frames, even before kids. We have two totally different teaching styles. It does make planning hard, even when we teach the same courses. We battle it out some days. Tough love.”

Chris said working so close together during the school year has its moments.

“When you work and see each other every day, you quickly get to know each other in the good and bad moments,” he said.

Teaching

Without hesitation, both agreed on one thing: teaching matters.

“I have always wanted to be a teacher,” Ashleigh said. “I love working with kids. I wish I could be in the gym, but I enjoy being in math.”

She admits that math isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and some days just drag out.

“I hope my humor helps breaks the day up for the students,” she said. “I enjoy being involved and watching the kids grow. I love going to supporting them in what they do. It is even better when I see them out later on and hear about how they have been. It is a stressful job some days but rewarding in the end.”

With no summers off, every day is challenging for the young math geeks.

“You never know what your day is going to bring, which keeps things exciting,’ Chris said. “I think we both know math can be only so exciting, but we are able to bounce ideas and creative things off each other and get an honest answer.”

Chris, like Ashleigh, said the best part is seeing students finally start to make the connections between all the little math concepts they teach and connect them to the big picture.

“It doesn’t happen every day, but when the light bulb does go off, it’s rewarding,” he said. “For myself, the hardest thing is getting students to see the importance of knowing basic math skills and problem-solving.”

Those math problems are more than scribble on a piece of paper.

“I know that all the concepts we cover in class may not appear in everyday life, but the ability to see and problem, analyze a way to solve it, and execute that plan is a lifelong skill everyone needs to know,” he said.

Both said teachers must be more than just experts in their teaching content.

“They ask questions and look for answers on many different events happening in their lives, and they look to you to help them make the right decisions,” Chris said.

Coaching

“I love the classroom, but I think the coaching makes the day the most enjoyable,” Ashleigh said. “You get to know the kids a little better, and they want to be out there. I want to share my love for volleyball with everyone willing to accept it.”

Ashleigh said being a parent and a coach requires her to bring the girls to practices and games.

“They treat my children like they are on their own, and I appreciate everything they do to help me out when they are there,” she said. “The girls that come out for volleyball are really some of the best kids I could ask for.”

Chris credits his former coaches, Paul Hoggard, Jason Norton, and Bennie Howard, for showing him the true spirit of being a coach at any level.

“Each of those showed me that the biggest part of coaching was not winning games but helping to shape and build character,” he said. “I hope that I can pass on a few of these same things to my players.”

Chris said the best thing about being a coach is that he can connect with these student-athletes on a different level than what can be achieved in a classroom environment alone.

“You get to know these students for multiple years and see them grow into the young adults they are becoming,” he said. “After a few years coaching them, I hope they have learned and grown from the experiences, on and off the field, and can take these memories and use them to continue learning and growing.”

Balance

How do they find that balance in their professional and personal lives? With games and practices consuming five and six nights a week between volleyball, soccer, and football, Ashleigh said Chris’ parents are the force that keeps them going and maintains their sanity.

“Chris’ parents are our saving graces on game nights and a big help in between,” she said. “We also have such awesome athletes that are always stepping in as extra hands when we are here. The girls have grown up on the Richmond Senior campus.”

They said other coaches, athletes, and the Raider family has always supported their family in times of need.

“It is a constantly moving target,” Chris said about their busy lifestyle. “People don’t understand how scheduled our lives have become. Once we have our respective sports calendars, school calendars, family event, and holidays, I don’t think there are many days in the 365-day year that doesn’t already have something planned. We share the duties from pickup to drop off, grocery store runs and taking kids to doctor’s appointments.”

Ashleigh said communication is the key to any healthy relationship.

“Chris is probably the most selfless person I know,” she said. “He would do anything for anyone at any time and is never going to show you any emotion.”

Chris said his die-hard Cowboys fan partner gave up everything back home to start a new life in Richmond County. He said she goes all in at anything she’s involved with.

“She gives everything her all,” he said. “She doesn’t hesitate to step up to the plate when it comes to anything that needs to be done for her students, kids, or family. I think, secretly, she wishes to become TikTok famous. She started creating them during the pandemic featuring different school events and has continued to create them since.”

Next time you see Ashleigh or Chris pulling the girls around in their cart or attached to their hips, stop them and ask if you can give this power couple a much-needed break. I am sure they will appreciate it. You could even help Ashleigh be TikTok famous with an impromptu dance routine.