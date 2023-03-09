ROCKINGHAM — Chris Turner, of Rockingham and a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Council.

This distinction recognizes Turner’s high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs. Turner ranks among the organization’s representatives nationwide.

The local Modern Woodmen office is located at 104 Skylar Ln. in Rockingham. Contact Turner at 910‑331-6086 for more information.

Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization offering financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.