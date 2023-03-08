ROCKINGHAM — Mineral Springs Elementary School has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the second nine weeks of the 2022-23 academic year.

A Honor Roll is listed in the caption under each photo.

A/B Honor Roll:

Third Grade: Cherish Bynum, Merari Caldelas Gonzalez, Elijah Carter, Alyvia Chavis, A’Nezzy Dumas, Donna Harris, Lexie King, Nathan Knight, Amariah Lucky, Kelsey Marks, Jose Matias Gonzalez, Addalyn Monroe, Peyton Monroe, Kevin Morales Nava, Nathan Sellers, Cadynce Williams, Addison Zapata Juarez, Aaron Zera.

Fourth Grade: Riley Cagle, Emily Gopar, Raylan Horne, Jayden Ingram, Allison Murphy, Kylon Oxendine, Yuli Perez Martinez, Dameon Pittman, Christopher Ramos Hipatl, Noah Reynolds, Cateleya Rush, Lydia Shaw, Solomon Vanthabik, Zoey Wright.

Fifth Grade: Ford Applewhite, Jacob Benton, Chassidy Brown, Ashirah Dunns, Olivia Elwell, Liliana Gomez, Khairi King, Laci Liles, Sarahi Lopez, Lenny Lucero Espitia, Zion Nicholson Moore, Bryan Rubio.