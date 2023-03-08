HAMLET — Richmond Senior High School Principal Jim Butler shared some exciting new classes that students can sign up for next year.

The additions include French 1 and 2 and a Spanish for Heritage Learners Course for those who already speak Spanish.

“Our Spanish speaking students are taking Spanish 1 and 2 and teaching them things that they’re already proficient and doing,” Butler said. “That’s a growing population in our school.”

The new Spanish course would dive deeper into Spanish writing and literature, in a way that English courses already do for native speakers. RSHS previously offered French courses, and Latin and German, but Butler said he would like to see how a French course could work again, and it would fulfill a language requirement for students planning on going to college.

“It if was up to me, I’d come up and we’d offer dance and photography and robotics and orchestra,” Butler said. “I just think more options are always better for kids. We do have some good ideas we think to add and enrich our program.”

African-American Studies, which has proven to be such a popular class that is has grown to six sections a year, will now be available as African-American Studies 2 for honors-level credit. Studentsin that program recently put on a performance and celebration of what they’ve learned in the classroom at the Cole Auditorium last month.

Students who take Teacher Cadets 1 and 2 will now be able to take Teacher Cadets 3 and the following year Teacher Cadets 4.

“One of the best ways we’re going to hopefully expand our pool of teachers is to grow ours very own teachers,” Butler said.

Finally, a AP Music Theory class will be offered next school year that will allow Fine Arts students a change to boost their GPA with an AP course and dive into the technical aspects of composition and music.

In April of 2021, high-interest courses such as American Sign Language, Drama and Theater Arts, Psychology and other courses were added into the curriculum to create excitement following years of learning that were affected by COVID-19.

“Kids have struggled, we know that remote learning is never going to equal the face-to -face school experience,” Butler said to the Daily Journal at the time. [We want] to spice it up a little bit.”

Board member Ronald Tillman agreed that giving kids options is always a good thing.

“We think those options are a big part of decreasing dropouts, giving kids things they want to do,” Butler said.

All of the aforementioned classes were unanimously approved by the Board of Education.

