Mar. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:05 a.m., deputies responded to Park Street where the victims son had taken a motor vehicle without permission. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 1:12 p.m., deputies responded to Freeman Mill Road where a suspect was in possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Donald Eugene Lampley was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:51 p.m., deputies responded to Lakeview Trail where a suspect had stolen three bicycles, totaling $300. Joshua Edgar Bowman was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:07 p.m., deputies responded to Cabin Cove Road where a suspect refused to leave the property. Amanda Noel Dudney was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to Safie Sixth Street where a suspect fled a traffic stop on foot. Stafford Locklear Jr. was charged.

Mar. 4

HOFFMAN — At 12:13 a.m., deputies responded to Caddell Road where a suspect shot through the victims windshield. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:23 a.m., deputies responded to Cliff Street where a suspect was communicating threats and had taken two cell phones from the victim. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:33 a.m., deputies responded to Coble Road where a son was arguing and communicating threats to his mother. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:42 a.m., deputies responded to Coble Road where a suspect refused to leave the property and assaulted an officer. Travis Eric Norton was charged.

ELLERBE — At 11:16 a.m., deputies responded to Chapel Road where a house was incinerated under suspicious means. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 4:58 p.m., deputies responded to the Ellerbe Diner on Main Street where a suspect threw an object at the victim. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

HAMLET — At 5:28 p.m., deputies responded to Amber Road where a suspect broke the driver side window and windshield of multiple vehicles. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Mar. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:33 a.m., deputies responded to Grenaco Village Road where a suspect damaged logging equipment. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

HAMLET — At 6:48 p.m., deputies responded to Freeman Mill Road where a suspect broke into and entered a building, stealing a $500 golf cart. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:34 p.m., deputies responded to Kristy Lane Street where a suspect took a car without the owners permission. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Mar. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:49 p.m., deputies responded to Chad Street where a victim was scammed. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

HAMLET — At 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to Pleasant Valley Drive where two individuals were involved in a verbal and physical altercation. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:58 p.m., deputies responded to Rebel Road where an individual backed into the victim’s fence post. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Mar. 7

HAMLET — At 12:02 a.m., deputies responded to Crosby Lane where a suspect took mail from the victims mailbox without permission. The case was closed by other means than arrest.