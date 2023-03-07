ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School Junior Zane Searcy won third place in the North Carolina American Legion High School Oratorical Contest on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

Searcy represented Rockingham Post 147 in the annual competition, where he had to give an eight to ten-minute prepared speech on what it means to be a citizen under the U.S. Constitution and another three to five minutes on an “assigned topic” drawn at the contest from a list of four predefined topics.

Searcy has been speaking in public for as long as he can remember, and last weekend was his opportunity to shine and represent a high school, community, and county with pride.

“I think the first time I ever spoke publicly was as a young kid in church. I know I did various speeches in elementary school for Beta Club,” he said. “Speaking just comes naturally to me, and I find joy in being able to sway the audience passionately. If you do it right, the intense captivation and interest you receive from an audience are truly amazing.”

Searcy said the Oratorical Competition this weekend was an awesome opportunity to grow and learn from others.

“I was able to sharpen my speaking skills and meet some great people,” he said. “When researching for my Prepared Oration, I learned a lot about United States Government and Constitutional Amendments. I felt I did good, but I could have done better. Overall, it was a great experience, and I will be competing next year, hopefully winning at State to go compete at Nationals.”

Searcy’s ambition, drive, and ability to make people laugh are contagious, and at the same time, he can be one’s best friend in a time of need. Teachers at Richmond have a hard time describing Zane in a few words.

Suzanne Hudson, a Richmond Senior teacher who has worked with Zane since arriving on campus as a sophomore, said Zane is making a difference at Richmond Senior and in the community.

“Zane has a spark about him that is hard to describe, but in the best way,” she said. “He is smart, kind, compassionate, and has a great sense of humor. Zane has a positive outlook on life and is always committed to everything he says he is going to do. I have been impressed with him from day one.”

Searcy has faced challenges head-on his entire life and always came out on top, his mother said about his father passing away when he was eight years old.

“With God, his support system, and his resiliency to overcome, he has become a determined and successful young man,” said Sandy Searcy-Robinson. “He has a heart for his friends and wants them all to see life as he does, through the eyes of Christ.”

Searcy has never looked back with any regrets since he lost his father. He has chosen to be involved in life to its fullest. Today, his plate of life is overflowing with sports, church, and extracurricular activities at Richmond Senior and in the community.

Hudson said students like Zane find their space at school and excel both personally and academically.

“Whether it is sports, band, chorus, art, or Beta Club, they need to feel a connection to school beyond the classroom,” she said. “It gives them something to look forward to, and it gives them a chance to build connections and form relationships.”

When asked how he balances life, he said, “There’s no secret.”

He admitted it’s not easy trying to get good grades in school with all the other little things in his life.

“I try to do what’s most important first and then follow,” he said. “It’s really only through the Grace of God that I am able to be where I am today; he is the reason why I’ve been successful.”

Searcy is incredibly involved in every aspect of school. He’s active in the Beta Club and a player on the Richmond Raiders baseball team.

“I honestly do not understand how some of our students do everything they do,” said Hudson. “Zane is a scholar-athlete, he takes dual enrollment courses, he is extremely involved in his church, and is active in Beta Club.”

He recently competed in the North Carolina Beta Convention in January, placing second in show choir and first in performing arts group talent.

“I assume he sleeps, but I am not sure when,” Hudson said.

Searcy’s mother said he had been a leader from an early age.

“We immediately knew from the beginning that he was very focused and had strong leadership qualities,” Sandy said. “He was always a determined child with a desire to be successful. He always ran for every school-related office he could, such as Beta President, and never backed down from any challenge.”

With all that on his plate, his mother said Zane has never received anything lower than an A his entire time as a student. He is currently a dual enrollment student at Richmond Community College, taking a difficult course load of college and Advanced Placement high school classes.

Searcy has always been there to help his fellow students and ensure they have the advice to be successful in the classroom and life.

“The best advice I could give to any student feeling overwhelmed in school is that if you are a great student, you will consequently become overwhelmed,” he said. “It is completely normal. School is very stressful, and the best way I find relief is by taking the work in pieces.”

Working through stress can be an obstacle for any high school or adult.

“Being positive is important to me because the stress of daily life is too strenuous to survive without some sort of positivity,” he said. “I think having a positive outlook about anything in life is what allows us to be happy.”

One thing that makes Searcy happy is sports.

He’s had a ball in his hands since the age of three. Soccer, basketball, football, and baseball have all taken their turn in his life, but this past fall, Zane committed to one sport, baseball.

“He enjoys his time on the field with his friends and teammates and values the life lessons he has learned through the love of the game,” Sandy said.

Rob Ransom, the Richmond Raiders Athletic Director and head baseball coach, said Searcy brings a lot to the team.

“Zane is an extremely responsible, respectable young man,” he said. “He will be an excellent representative of Richmond County. He brings a level of maturity and hard work ethic to our team. The coaching staff is very proud of him.”

Searcy said he had been blessed to have had many amazing teachers in his life journey.

“There is absolutely no way I can pick one teacher who has inspired me the most. However, Mrs. Kari Ross from L.J. Bell Elementary School was a lifesaver,” he said. “My father passed away when I was in the third grade, and I will never forget the many times she held me when I cried at school. She made sure I was all right every day, and even as I went to the next grade levels up, she still checked on me.”

Searcy said his last semester was the most fun at Richmond Senior with “BOFA” and “Huddy.”

“My most recent teachers that I had last semester, Mrs. Bell and Mrs. Hudson, were by far the most fun classes I’ve had,” he said. “I don’t think they realize how much they inspire me through the connection we’ve made.”

Searcy said he is still uncertain about his college future and his major.

“My plan after high school is to go to college,” he said. “After college, hopefully, have a good job. All the middle parts are up in the wind. I believe Jesus has a plan for my life, and I only want what he wants. I won’t make any decisions on my future without knowing it is in his Will for my life. However, I am interested in the medical field.”

Since the age of 12, one of Zane’s biggest cheerleaders in life has been his stepfather, Sandy Wayne Robinson.

“I am so proud of his accomplishments and to see the fruits of his labor unfold,” Sandy Wayne said. “He had to write his entire speech with no help, and the content was amazing. He amazes me with his resiliency and dedication. His future looks very bright, and we’re anxious to see what God has in store for him.”

His mother said Zane and Sandy Wayne are thick as thieves.

“They are so much alike that it amazes me,” she said. “They are so very close, and their relationship is strong; I am often jealous of how close they truly are.”

Sandy Wayne doesn’t have any biological children but make no mistake; he didn’t miss a beat after coming into their lives.

“I’m certain God sent Sandy Wayne into Zane’s life to help guide and nurture him into the young man he is today,” she said. “I have no doubt in that. No doubt Zane’s life has been enhanced immeasurably by the relationship and guidance from Sandy Wayne.”

His mother said Zane’s stepfather had taught him things that Zane didn’t get a chance to learn from his father, John Searcy.

“It’s like Sandy Wayne picked up after a four-year absence of a father, and they two have an amazing relationship. I have seen such growth in Zane through his guidance and direction from him.”

Whatever Zane chooses, being a positive influence on others and speaking will always be a part of his life. Next year, Richmond Senior might have the national champion in the American Legion High School Oratorical Contest. Until then, Zane Searcy will continue to impact a county with his passion and laughter and help the Richmond Raider baseball team get to the state playoffs.