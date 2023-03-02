Feb. 23

CORDOVA — At 2:34 p.m., deputies responded to 5th Street where a suspect stole three bikes totaling to $348. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Feb. 24

ELLERBE — At 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to John Webb Road to a civil dispute, where a suspect took $80 from the victim. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to Chestnut Lane where the suspect fled while being served a warrant. Patrick Evan Callahan was charged.

Feb. 25

DOBBINS HIEGHTS — At 3:11 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on Bethel Church Road. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Feb. 26

HAMLET — At 8:18 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General on Airport Road where a suspect was caught with felony possession of cocaine. Amber Nicole Patrick was charged.

ELLERBE — At 9:49 p.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on North Main Street where a suspect stole store merchandise totaling to $38. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Feb. 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:52 p.m., deputies responded to Beaverdam Church Road where a suspect took a vehicle tag without permission. The case is active.

Feb. 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:20 a.m., deputies responded to a breaking and entering on Zion Church Road. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Mar. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:41 a.m., deputies responded to Hannah Pickett Avenue where a suspect stole change, tools, dance clothes, and a black and gold polka dot box, all items totaling to $413. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:33 p.m., deputies responded to Safie First Street where two individuals were arguing and fighting. The case was closed by other means than arrest.