Richmond Raider JROTC Cadet Luisa Evenes-Lopez, senior, shoots at the 4th Bde., (South) Regional Archery Best of the Best Competition at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology in Charlotte on Feb. 25, 2023. Richmond Senior High School finished seventh out of 24 schools, and Evenes-Lopez scored 231 points out of 300 possible points.

CHARLOTTE — The Richmond Raider JROTC battalion finished seventh out of 24 schools at the 4th Bde., (South) Regional Archery Best of the Best Competition at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology in Charlotte on Feb. 25, 2023.

The Richmond Senior High School fielded two coed teams of six cadets each. Finishing with a score of 1,391 out of 3,000, the Raider Cadets’ top boys and girls performers were Cadets Johnathan Norris, Junior, 265 points; Weldon Walker, junior, 255 points; Luisa Evenes-Lopez, senior, 231 points; and Ashley Canas, junior, 221 points.

First Sgt. (ret) Aaron Light said archery and competitions are everything to the Raider cadets. “It allows cadets to compete against other schools and gain a better understanding of where they stand amongst their peers, he said. “To become a great shooter, you have to be consistent and review the feedback provided by the target. This prevents you from making excuses and learning to become accountable for your actions and deeds.”

Light said this state-wide event helps the cadets understand some basic questions for both the staff and cadets. What does being the best in Richmond Senior High School mean? Am I the best in the state? Am I the best in the nation? What do I need to do to improve? What are others doing that I am not doing (good and bad)?

“This is important because it prevents our cadets from just being good at one thing,” he said. “Anyone can excel at doing one thing, but the best people learn to master several things simultaneously. Cadets develop into physically and emotionally strong citizens by participating in various events. It forces them to deal with failure at some point and make a plan to improve.”

Although archery isn’t a skill used on today’s battlefield, Light said it’s another tool used to teach Army values and to reinforce good conduct in school. He said the Raider JROTC leadership only allows cadets with no history of discipline problems in the classroom and who maintain good grades to participate in archery and other competitions.

Cadets train several hours after school each week to prepare for archery competitions. Before shooting arrows, they must complete six hours of classroom instructions. This instruction includes bow parts and equipment, range safety, 11 steps of archery success, and eye dominance. Like other athletes, they watched videos to improve their shooting technique and learn how to maintain and repair equipment.

“Some cadets even purchase their own equipment so they can practice at home,” Light added.

This competition was divided up into four groups known as “Flights.” During one flight, six Raider Cadets paired up with another team to ensure no team was scoring each other. One flight rotation takes about 30 minutes; the best possible score is 300 for an individual and 1800 for a team.

Light said events like archery are important for building the foundations of individual and battalion success.

“My objective is for cadets to learn how important preparation is for excellent performance,” he said. “They can achieve any of their goals with the proper preparation.”

He mentioned that these events bring high school programs from across the Carolinas and neighboring states and give them an opportunity to learn from each other.

“Cadets have access to more resources and support when they least expect it,” he said. “No matter how much you plan for an event, things do not always go as planned. On these rare occasions, it is great to know other people that can help you accomplish the mission. Sometimes if you know how to network, your biggest rivals become your best friends.”