According to pbsnc.org, North Carolina ranks 2nd in the nation in turkey production and 1st in total poultry production in the United States. In 2018, North Carolina turkey producers raised 32.5 million turkeys. That is 3.1 turkeys for every resident in NC! The poultry industry accounts for 150,000 jobs across more than 5,000 farms in North Carolina. What does this mean for our youth? It means that if given the right opportunities, youth may work in the poultry industry and help feed our country its iconic bird, the turkey! One 4-H project that helps youth learn how to raise turkeys and expose them to poultry careers is the Youth Market Turkey Show.

The Youth Market Turkey Show (YMTS) is hosted by NC State University’s Prestage Poultry Department. Registration for this educational project is quickly approaching. However, the time commitment for participating is June to October, while youth are raising the birds.

Once youth pick up their poults (baby turkeys), they must provide total care for the young birds. The YMTS project teaches animal husbandry, record keeping, responsibility, health management practices, and so much more. Youth will show their best turkey as part of the NC State Fair in October. So how do you determine if a turkey is good enough to show? Participants are evaluated on the overall weight of their turkeys, the muscling in the breast and legs, and how well each participant has taken care of their bird.

Who can participate?

The competition is open to any NC youth between the ages of 5-18 who will be in grades K-12 on the day of the show which will be October 6, 2023.

How much does the program cost?

The registration fee is $20, and each youth will receive 3 poults and a participation T-shirt. There are also costs associated with the care, feeding, and housing of the birds, which is the responsibility of the participant.

How do I register my child?

Registration for this event is mandatory on March 7 at 9 a.m. We are limited to 300 participants across the state due to space at the State Fair and the availability of turkey poults. Therefore, it is imperative to register at 9 a.m. If you try to register later in the day, it will be too late. The registration link will go live from the YMTS website at https://poultry4hyouth.ces.ncsu.edu/youth-market-turkey-show/.

If you need access to a computer or the internet for registration, you need to make arrangements with your 4-H agent, Catherine Shelley, prior to March 7.

How does the Youth Market Turkey Show Work?

Registered participants will receive three turkey poults in June that are just a few hours old. Youth are responsible for having prepared an adequate living space for their poults. Each turkey requires a minimum of six square feet of space that is safe from predators. Youth will also need to keep their poults at a comfortable temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit for the first week, reducing it five degrees in subsequent weeks until room temperature is reached. Youth will also be responsible for daily management of the poults including feeding and watering, managing the health of the bird, and cleaning the brooder. This is a minimum of a 10-15 minute daily time commitment, teaching youth responsibility, time management, financial skills, and how to care for others.

The week before the show, youth should weigh their birds and choose the bird with the best conformation and fleshing. This show bird should be bathed and checked for diseases. Any underweight or unhealthy bird will not pass the health screening at show check-in and will not be allowed to be shown.

Youth are separated into three age divisions based on their age as of June 1 and are: Gobbler (5-8) Junior (9-13) Senior (14-18). After turkeys are weighed, they are entered into classes of 15. These 15 youth and turkey pairs are judged and placed. The top two teams from each class make it to the championship drive and compete for the ultimate grand prize award. The grand champion bird is sold at the NC State Fair’s sale of champions and brings an average of close to $10,000! The youth receive 60 percent of the purchase amount, while the remaining 40 percent goes to support youth scholarships and livestock programs in North Carolina.

If you would like to participate in the Youth Market Turkey Show or have questions about raising poults please contact Catherine Shelley, Richmond County 4-H Youth Development Agent, at 910-417-0258. You can also stay up-to-date with other 4-H events by visiting the Richmond County Extension website at Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu and on facebook @richmondcountycooperativeextension.