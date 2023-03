ROCKINGHA — West Rockingham Elementary has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the second nine weeks.

A Honor Roll is listed in the caption under the photo.

Third Grade A/B Honor Roll: Octavious Clark, Hunter Hester, Treasure Johnson, Hannah Jones, Dwayne McDonald, Aniston Robinson

Fourth Grade A/B Honor Roll: Cristobal Diaz Velasco, Sophia Garcia, Jose Geronimo Morales

Fifth Grade A/B Honor Roll: Aidan Alvarez, Madyson Butler, Micah Covington, Itzel Geronimo Morales, Lyric Owen, Miami Owens