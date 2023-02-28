ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Police Chief George Gillenwater said that his department was able to eliminate 2,000 non-essential calls in 2022, which has freed their patrol to target high crime areas.

Gillenwater said he couldn’t provide the total yearly violent crime rate, but across the last five years, he said there’s “been a dip across the board.”

“I would like to think there’s a correlation between that call volume and what we’ve been able to do with our patrol division to decrease those [high crime] numbers,” Gillenwater said.

The call rate has been roughly consistent since 2018 until this years drop, Gillenwater said.

The annual report looked different than year’s past. It was substantially smaller, according to the chief.

“The effort here is that we want to publish this on our website to be more transparent to the general public,” Gillenwater explained to the Rockingham City Council on their Valentine’s Day meeting. “I think this offers an opportunity for individuals looking to move to Rockingham it gives them an idea of the crime rate, which is relatively low comparted to other areas.”

What’s proven to help out tremendously is the P3 Tips app, also used by Richmond County Crime Stoppers and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“It has been extremely helpful in solving crimes,” Gillenwater said. “The amount of tips that we received in one year has tripled since 2021. The amount of tips leading to arrests has quadrupled.”

Tips now rarely come through the 911 Center anymore, Gillenwater said from conversations with Emergency Management Director Bob Smith. 95% of tips come through the app.

Gillenwater said that he gets at least 3-4 messages through the app a night, and most of them are primarily drug-related.

“It has paid for itself threefold,” Gillenwater said.

Council member Gene Willard asked how often that these tips pan out through the app.

“I’d say 70% of the time, we get some really good information, if not better,” Gillenwater answered, adding that these tips were critical in receiving information about the deceased newborn that was found in East Rockingham.

January stats

The Rockingham Police Department responded to 1,470 calls for the month of January, with 267 of those being public service calls.

There were 39 charges generating felony arrests for the month, and 55 misdemeanor arrests. There were 142 warrants served for the month, and seven reported drug violations.

