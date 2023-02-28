LAURINBURG — On February 27, 2023, the Scotland County Board of Education voted unanimously to invoke the unilateral termination clause in the contract of Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand.

After careful deliberation, the Board determined that it was in the best interests of the students and staff of Scotland County Schools that the District move in the direction of new leadership in the Superintendent’s Office. Dr. LeGrand’s last day with the District was February 27, 2023. Ms. Barbara Adams, director of federal programs, has been assigned the duties of superintendent while the Board seeks an interim superintendent to guide the District during a full superintendent search.

The Board thanks Dr. LeGrand for her service over the last two years, and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.