Raider reflects on life choices, new opportunities

Richmond Raider Jullien Cole (24) gets ready to pass the ball during a second-round basketball game in the NCHSAA tournament against Sanderson High School on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

RICHMOND COUNTY — In the seventh grade at West Pine Middle School, located about 30 miles away in West End, he barely came off the bench to play basketball, and the following year, he didn’t even make the team.

Three years later, he recorded the most three-point baskets in history for a single Richmond Senior High School basketball game.

The story of Jullien “Juju” Cole rewinds back to an old photograph of him holding a basketball before age one. His journey of trust, dedication, and belief in himself now redefines him on and off the court.

“I just knew basketball was something I was supposed to do in life,” Cole said when he looked at that old photo. “Basketball was going to make a difference for my family and me.”

One big difference was Cole sinking ten three-point shots during a game against Purnell Swett High School in the state playoffs.

He credits his mother, Shante’ Cole, for his success on the court. “You might be the player that gets laughed at now, but someday they won’t be laughing at you. You will be the man that people look up to.”

She was right back then, and now, she is at every game, screaming and yelling along with the rest of Raider Nation as he drops huge numbers during the 2023 run to the state championships.

Cole said having her there was special and knows not everyone has a mother or father to be that cheerleader of encouragement and belief in oneself.

“I am very thankful I have someone there for me,” said the 17-year-old junior wing player. “I know not everyone is as lucky as me, and I thank God every day that she has been my biggest supporter. I wouldn’t be the man today without her.”

Cole may be new to the Raider basketball team this year, but he’s familiar with the Richmond County community. He described life coming full circle when transferring from Pinecrest High School to Richmond Senior and coming home to family.

Growing up, one of his best memories was playing basketball at his grandma’s house with Josh Calhoun, now the junior varsity coach and assistant coach for the Raiders varsity team.

“I lived right behind Juju’s grandma’s house, and growing up, his uncle was one of my best friends,” said Calhoun. “I would go over to his house almost every day to play. Juju and I were always smaller than his uncles, which helped us with our bond. Always battling against his uncles helped us to realize size doesn’t matter much if you work hard.”

During those early years, Calhoun said he recognized the spark for the love of basketball in Cole’s eyes and used that opportunity to help him grow as a player, not knowing that life’s paths would bring them together again.

“I could tell he looked up to his uncle when it came to basketball, so I would just try to help him every chance I got when we played together as kids,” he said.

Fast forward to today, he still impacts Cole’s life as a basketball player and as a young man.

“Coach Calhoun is my biggest role model and mentor here at Richmond,” he said about his long-time friend. “I looked up to him back then, and this year, I have the honor of him coaching me on the court and giving me valuable advice as a young man off the court.”

That close friendship pauses during practices and games, as Calhoun doesn’t hold back when mistakes are made. Calhoun said he’s watched Cole grow from pick-up games in middle school to a young man dominating high school games with his positive attitude and desire to be the best team player he can be on the court.

After practices and games, the two can be seen having small talk and laughter like long-time friends. A bond developed by the love of a game.

“I’m a firm believer that everything in life happens for a reason, and I am truly blessed to be able to witness Juju’s failures and success throughout his life,” Calhoun said. “Watching him as a kid struggling to compete in basketball with his uncles and me, to now dominating every chance he gets in high school basketball, brings much joy to my spirit.”

Calhoun said those life experiences at Cole’s grandma’s house were meant to be.

“It allows me to realize we met at that young age and bonded for us to be in the position we are in today,” he said. “We are both dedicated to becoming better men on and off the court every day to continue taking advantage of the opportunities we are given.”

Moving from a rivalry across county lines was a no-brainer for Cole.

“It’s a better opportunity,” he said about the easy decision to cross county lines from Moore to Richmond County. “Everyone knows Richmond has a great program, and I felt I would be a great fit for what they were growing here on the court.”

Some people were unhappy about the transfer — at least in parts of Moore County.

While playing a recent game against Pinecrest High School in their house, the hostile, loud crowd was not shy about making it known that they didn’t like his transfer decision. When the announcer called out his name with a subtle snarky overtone at game-time introductions, the entire building erupted with loud noises of displeasure.

That didn’t faze him. Cole could only smile as he did his ritual handshake after his name was called. He thought those “boos” were small words of encouragement as the Raiders dropped Pinecrest 73-55. With two minutes left in the game, the Raider Bleacher Creatures reminded Patriots fans that Cole and the Raiders were a force in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Cole said one of the most significant differences between the two basketball programs is not the game but what happens before and after the game.

“The kids,” he said when asked the question. “Here at Richmond, they are there before and after the game wanting to talk to you like you are their hero. It feels good knowing the community is behind you from a young age. People in this county support all their high school sports teams. You don’t have that in other places.”

Cole said it was hard to get used to children wanting his autograph or getting excited to talk to him during game day, but he quickly embraced his new-found fame – even if it’s only a small county in rural North Carolina. For him, it’s the NBA playoffs of high school sports.

“It’s a community here in Richmond County,” he said. “It’s a big family, and everyone supports each other. People recognize me outside of school, and it means a lot to me. It makes me want to practice harder and longer and play better.”

He described playing basketball at Richmond as a game-changer.

“This is the best basketball I have played my whole life,” Cole said. “I’ve never been able to play so freely and use my skills to help my teammates win games.”

He contributes that freedom to the positive coaching atmosphere at Richmond Senior.

“Don’t let anyone define who you are as players and as a team,” Richmond head basketball coach Donald Pettigrew said after a recent practice. “You are Raiders; no one can take that away from you. You are a family; no one can take that away from you. Don’t let anyone tell you who you are or who you can’t be. Take care of each other, and you will be unstoppable. You are the Richmond Raiders.”

That Raider basketball family atmosphere is what Cole said pushes him to be a better basketball player every day. He said his fellow players kept him in the right mindset to be a winner, something he admits was missing at Pinecrest.

“They are always telling me to keep my head up and never get discouraged even when things are not going your way,” he said. “When we are behind in a game, that’s something that drives me to be the best teammate on the court. We are winning because we are a team, not individuals on the court.”

With the Raiders winning the SAC regular season and conference tournament championship, Cole reflected on that eighth-grade student who didn’t make the team.

“Put up the hard work, and everything you do in the dark will show up in the light,” he said he would tell himself to get him to the path of a star in Richmond County and on the verge of a state championship.

Cole has high expectations for himself as a player and person. In the face of adversity, he leans back on all the people in his life, from his mother, Coach Calhoun, and others he surrounds himself with here in Richmond, where he now calls home.

Maybe one day, after high school and college, he will be like his hero, Jordan Poole, from the Golden State Warriors.

For now, as Cole remembers that photo from 16 years ago, he is happy with whom he has become and will become. He said he would continue to learn from others to fine-tune his basketball skills to be one of the first NBA players from Richmond County. Of course, Raider five-star recruit Paul McNeil might have other thoughts on the firsts, but maybe the first high school duo to play in the NBA from Raider Nation wouldn’t be so bad after all.

“I tell Juju every day to be the best version of himself; he must never get satisfied and always work to get better at any and everything he can,” said Calhoun. “He is the only person that will stop him from reaching his dreams. As long as he is prayed up, controlling his mindset, and truly believes in himself, all the dedication and hard work will pay off when it is supposed to, and what is meant for him will come right on time.