A newly-created scholarship will honor the life of a Richmond Senior High student and her passion for mathematics and technology.

The Craven Apiary Foundation honors Candace Craven (RSHS Class of 2007), who passed away on Sept. 25, 2022. Craven was a 2012 graduate of UNC Wilmington, where she majored in Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry. She went on to earn a Certificate of Data Analytics from the University of Denver in 2020.

Each year, there will be two scholarships awarded to Moore & Richmond County female students who wish to pursue advanced studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. The 2023 Craven Apiary Scholarship application opens March 1st and runs until March 31st. Additional information, including eligibility and scholarship criteria can be found on the Craven Apiary Foundation website.

The following free services will also be offered to all Moore and Richmond County students, year-round:

– collegiate/scholarship essay review

– resume review

– interview preparation sessions

For those interested in the additional services that are offered, or interested in donating or providing volunteer service, please reach out to the foundation, via their website. Future information about upcoming events can also be found on the website.

Upcoming Events:

Sunset Yoga Series at Pine Grove Farm

4th Monday of each month, beginning March 27th

This is a donation-based event for the entire community, and you can register for a session via our website. All donations will benefit The Craven Apiary Foundation and Friends of Pinehurst Surgical.

Inaugural Day of Movement benefitting the Craven Apiary Scholarship Foundation

September 23, 2023

Pine Grove Farm, Aberdeen NC