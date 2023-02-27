LAURINBURG — The search for 71-year-old Brenda Covington has turned into a recovery search.

Capt. Jason Butler with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office spoke in a press conference Tuesday that officials are scaling down the search and moving from search and rescue to recovery mode as no sign of Covington has been found yet.

Covington is described as being an African American female who is 5-foot-6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Harry Malloy and Highland roads in Laurinburg wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans. She is diabetic and has been without her medication and is believed to have dementia.

Scotland County Rescue Squad Commander David Laviner told WLNC that due to the lack of clues the operation is being scaled down and they will be focusing on targeted areas.

“Statistically speaking we think that there is a likelihood that she could have expired at this point,” Laviner told the radio. “We are optimistic and hopeful that that is not the case, there are statistics that say she can survive past this time but we also understand the time and duration that we have been looking for her could at least lead us to believe she may not be found alive.”

During the press conference, Butler asked the public to check their security cameras if they living in the vicinity for any signs of her as well as checking structures to see if there might be any sign of her.

“No foul play suspected,” Butler said. “It still appears Mrs. Covington just walked off and wandered off potentially due to dementia. We have searched the woods, fields, and abandoned structures but there is no sign of her. We keep hoping and praying that something will turn up at any point in time and if it does we will go back to search and rescue mode.”

The search will be bringing more search dogs into the area and end at dusk today before beginning again Wednesday morning. The search could be called off if Covington is not found by Thursday evening.

A prayer vigil will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at the corner of Highland and Lees Mill roads, near where she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scotland County authorities either via 911 or by calling 910-277-3231.