ROCKINGHAM — A Monroe man has been arrested in connection to a November shooting on Eddie’s Lane in Hamlet.

On Monday, Feb. 13, officers with the Monroe Police Department arrested Adrian Franco-Uriostigui, 21, of Monroe, on warrants that had been taken out by investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Franco-Uriostigui is charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property where he is accused of shooting into a home that was occupied at the time and then driving off.

Franco-Uriostigui was processed into the Union County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.