A large crowd descended on the World’s Largest Strawberry on Thursday to hear some tunes from local favorite, the Sand Band. Hayley White For the Daily Journal

A large crowd descended on the World’s Largest Strawberry on Thursday to hear some tunes from local favorite, the Sand Band.

Hayley White

For the Daily Journal

<p>Hayley White</p> <p>For the Daily Journal</p>

Hayley White

For the Daily Journal
<p>Hayley White</p> <p>For the Daily Journal</p>

Hayley White

For the Daily Journal

A large crowd descended on the World’s Largest Strawberry on Thursday to hear some tunes from local favorite, the Sand Band.