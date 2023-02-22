ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged two individuals with illegal firearm and methamphetamine possession.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, deputies were dispatched to the area of 3rd St. in Cordova in reference to a suspicious truck parked in the area.

When the first deputy arrived, he located a truck with two male occupants matching the description the callers had given, parked in front of an abandoned building.

While the deputy was approaching the truck, he noticed both males reaching under the seat and appeared to be trying to conceal something.

When the deputy approached the driver’s side, he identified both occupants, the driver was identified as Roger Dale Ricks, Jr., 36, of Cordova and the passenger as Brian Keith Dixon, II, 37, of Cordova.

The deputy noticed an open container in the truck and began asking as to why they were parked at an abandoned building. They both gave reasons and claimed there was noting in the truck illegal. Dixon did state afterwards that there was a gun in the glove box in front of where he was sitting.

Ricks began reaching for the glovebox and was told several times not to open the glovebox. Ricks was removed from the truck and secured. Once another deputy arrived, Dixon was removed from the truck and secured.

Deputies located a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in the glovebox and methamphetamine under the seat Dixon had been sitting in.

Roger Dale Hicks, Jr., has a long arrest record of breaking and entering into vehicles dating back to 2004. Hicks was released early in 2015 after a five year sentence for felony breaking and entering in 2012.

Brian Keith Dixon, II, also has a long arrest record dating back to 2004, and was released in January after serving a year and eight months in jail for felony breaking and entering in 2019.

Ricks was issued citations for open container and carrying a concealed firearm and was released.

Dixon was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Dixon was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond.