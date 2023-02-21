ROCKINGHAM — After a three-year hiatus, the Richmond County Historical Society held its first meeting on Monday. The historical society was formed in 1980, but due to the pandemic, had to postpone meetings until things smoothed over.

This month’s meeting hosted American folk hero, frontiersman, and Tennessee State Representative Davy Crockett (played by reenactor Isaac White). Crockett detailed his life from his boyhood cattle drives and work up and down the east coast, much of it to help pay off his father’s debts.

Crockett told stories of his time serving under Andrew Jackson following the Fort Mims Massacre, to his time on the road as a state representative, politicking against Adam Huntsman. He was vocal about his Anti-Jacksonian beliefs, telling the story of his refusal to take part in the Trail of Tears. Crockett detailed the aspects and stories of his life up until his departure to Texas, where he would die defending the Alamo.

The Richmond County Historical Society will be hosting monthly meetings throughout the year, with a presentation at each meeting. Meeting will be held at the Rockingham City Hall and open for anyone who wants to attend.