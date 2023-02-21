ROCKINGHAM — A local guitarist is seeking to find a stolen guitar that has sentimental value that can’t be replaced.

Nelson Sheppard is hoping to recover a six string acoustic Fender guitar that was owned by his father, Jessie Sheppard, for close to 40 years. It was initially given by Nelson’s great-uncle. Nelson fondly recalled his father playing with Kenny Vance at Church of God.

“He played in church his whole life and he was a good Christian man,” Nelson said about his father, who passed about three years ago.

The guitar was stolen the week of Feb. 10 at his home on Back Street in Roberdel. Nothing else was stolen from the residence, not even two other guitars. The estimated value of the stolen guitar is between $1,200 and $1,400.

“That guitar meant everything to me,” Nelson said. “I can’t sleep at night and it stays on my mind 24/7.”

Nelson said he’s offering a cash reward for the return of his prized guitar. He’s checked with local pawn shops and law enforcement, but hasn’t received any tips. A distinguishing feature of the guitar is marks on the neck where a capo was placed.

“Everybody that knew him loved him,” Nelson said about his father. “He always played for the Lord.”