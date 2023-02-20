Competitors hanging out after two-rounds of disc golf to celebrate the winners and participate in a raffle.

Derrick Tyson and his son, Ozzy, won first place in their respective division.

At the end of the tournament, all competitors who signed up for the ace pot threw to a pin to determine who would take home some additional prize money.

LAUREL HILL — For the second year in a row, over 70 people participated in the Veterans for Vets disc golf tournament at Camp Monroe.

The event was hosted in conjunction with Dynamic Discs. The money raised will provide a scholarship for children of military families to attend a week of summer camp at Camp Monroe for free.

“We’re super excited that it all goes back to the community,” camp and tournament director Gene Joiner said. “We had a lot of new first-time tournament players here today.”

Veterans for Vets disc golf tournaments have taken place across the country since their inception by Dynamic Discs in 2019. Each tournament director is able to choose how the funds raised from the tournament will be utilized.

Three children will able to go to summer camp for free through the tournament for the second year in a row.

“I loved the camaraderie of the event,” Joiner said.

Beyond this tournament, Joiner has big plans for the future of disc golf at Camp Monroe.

He plans to build a championship-level course on the back of the camp property, which totals 300 acres.

“We want to become a hub between Charlotte and Wilmington for people to play a championship level course here ,” Joiner said. “We’re excited about the growth and the future of it.”

Scotland County already has an 18-hole course at Dragon Park. There’s a tentative plan for another higher-level course at City Lake in Hamlet which may arrive later this year.

Charlotte is considered the disc golf capital of the world, boasting over 50 courses in the area. The Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship takes place there, and the United States Disc Golf Championship is held annually at Winthrop University in Rock Hill.

Joiner said that disc golf ties into their commitment as a summer camp — to get more kids off of technology and outside in the woods, and building a community together.

There’s still time and space to sign up for a week at Camp Monroe, although Joiner said that they’ve had more registered at this time of year than in any previous years. Their camp session begins on June 12.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.