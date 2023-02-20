Richmond Senior High School JROTC Cadet Waldon Walker makes final checks with the Raider Battalion Saber Team before the beginning of military ball at the Cole Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2023.

HAMLET — On Saturday night, the Cole Auditorium atrium was decked out in green, gold, and black during the first Richmond Senior High School Military Ball in nearly a decade to recognize those select few who wear the Raider Battalion JROTC uniform.

The cadets and their guests celebrated the past year, enjoyed several hours with friends, and honored the senior cadets as they paraded under the sabers in their last semester wearing the uniform.

The event was special to Raider JROTC Cadet Waldon Walker and his fellow cadets.

“Tonight, the military ball recognizes everything we have accomplished this year,” he said. “We have been through a lot and have competed in many competitions to represent Richmond Senior High School and the Raider Battalion.”

Walker did not exaggerate the amount of time that goes into carrying the Richmond Raider green battalion colors across North and South Carolina.

With drill and ceremony, obstacle course, and archery competitions flooding the Raider Battalion calendar year-round and dozens of parades and other community events sprinkled in between, the Raider Battalion is easily one of the busiest school organizations on campus. They do it without fanfare as, more often than not, only close family members and friends are there to cheer them on.

This night was extra special as they had a special guest in attendance to talk with the cadets and their guests and enjoy the camaraderie – RSHS Assistant Principal Alan Parker. Parker spent a couple of hours enjoying the music and food as he watched the cadets dance and have fun.

Putting on a high-class event was no easy task for staff and cadets. The time spent planning the event with the elegant sit-down meal, elaborate decorations, lights, and music made any local high school prom look minimal.

“We want the cadets to celebrate their accomplishments with their friends,” said Maj. (Ret.) Darryl Kelly, the Senior Army Instructor for the Raiders. “They deserve some time to let loose and have fun. Our cadets are busy throughout the year. There are no summer breaks for the Raider Battalion.”

The Raider Archery Team is back in action this weekend in Charlotte to compete in a state-wide JROTC competition. There are no fans or pep band to cheer them on, just themselves and their instructors doing what they do best – the quiet professionals of Raider Nation.

Kelly attributed the success of the Raider JROTC program to First Sgt. (Ret.) Aaron Light and Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Victoria James.

With no downtime in the summer, the small JROTC leadership staff must balance their personal lives and JROTC commitments to ensure the cadets are prepared for anything thrown at them, including memorials, parades, and dozens of community events throughout the year.

“We couldn’t do it without these two working with the cadets daily,” he said. “They give everything to ensure the program is a success, and tonight we are celebrating our cadets’ success. I can only hope our battalion grows over the years. I’d like to see us have more than 300 students in the future.”

Although the evening was about the Richmond students, the cadets deflected their accomplishments back to the three who gave so much during the past year.

“We have some amazing JROTC instructors at Richmond,” said Walker. “I know they did all this for us, but we couldn’t have done anything without them. We owe all of our accomplishments to them. This military ball is as much for us as it is for them.”

Walker said the trio works many long hours before, during, and after school to make the Raider Battalion what it is today. Without their leadership and mentorship, the battalion wouldn’t be the powerhouse among their peers in nearby counties and across the state line in South Carolina.

“I hope tonight, they understand how much we appreciate their dedication to help us be the best we can be as students and cadets,” Walker said. “We are a direct reflection of their military service.”

For the past 14 years, James has been a JROTC instructor at Richmond Senior. She is seen everywhere. From the hallways monitoring students between classes or at graduation reading names of graduating seniors, she has spent more than a decade helping cadets and students prepare for life after school.

“Our cadets are some of the most special students at Richmond,” she said. “They give so much of their free time to be a part of the JROTC Program. I have seen many of our cadets succeed after high school graduation.”

James said being a Raider Cadet is not easy, and they all understood that since their first day joining the battalion. It’s more than just putting on a uniform. It’s a lifestyle change.

“We try hard to make them understand that it’s important to give back to the community,” she said about how much time is dedicated to participating in community events. “They quickly realize that wearing the uniform is an honor and privilege. They represent this school at events with pride, knowing people are watching them at all times, and their actions reflect not only the Raider Battalion but Richmond County.”

As the cadets made last-minute preparations for their uniforms before the festivities began for the evening, Light, who has been at Richmond for nine years, took the time to ensure the saber team was prepared to introduce the seniors. It made last-minute corrections to uniforms to ensure “perfection” was the keyword of the night.

“Keep those arms up,” he said to the Raider Saber Team as they spaced themselves before marching into the atrium. Without hesitation, the cadets snapped to attention, looked straight ahead, and were motionless, awaiting the orders to officially begin the festivities.

As the saber team marched into the room, the senior cadets escorted by their guests started a long evening of creating new memories and turning the page to begin a new chapter of the Richmond Raider JROTC battalion.