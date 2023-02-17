ROCKINGHAM — “Believe I Can Learn: Uncover the Truth about My Journey,” is centered around helping educators build skills that they can apply to best help all students within the classroom, regardless of learning style.

Dr. Tesha Isler, Director of the Inner Teacher/Teacher Support and Recruitment for Richmond County Schools, penned the book through her own experiences in life. Her book explains how educators can grow within their practice.

“I have a passion to help teachers be more effective in the classroom,” Dr. Isler said. “They get a lot of long textbooks on how to help students and teach, but I wanted to put something together they can learn instantly and apply it immediately. Most of the time, educators don’t understand why students are struggling, or scared, or shy to talk. I wanted to make sure that teachers knew they hold the most power in school, and that can be intimidating for students.”

Isler explained that by knowing their students and engaging with them, educators can help low, middle, and high learners understand why what is being taught is important and relevant.

“It isn’t just about teaching, it’s student engagement,” she continued. “It’s to help educators engage with all students, low, middle, and high learners, so all students can learn. You can make a major impact, take away the stereotype of the teacher as a lecturer, and make sure students really learn and base instruction off of what they need to learn.”

Dr. Isler explained that when a student is comfortable with a teacher, they will best be suited for learning. In writing about her own experiences, Dr. Isler highlights the importance of a teacher-student relationship in helping students achieve the best possible outcome.

“I believe it would help any educator form relationships with students to better help them teach. Students can’t feel threatened or uncomfortable, they need to feel loved like a family. It’s engagement and knowing I’m their classroom mama. I want to do what I can to make them comfortable so they can best learn,” Dr. Isler said.

The importance of the relationship helps students feel noticed and loved, and by feeling that, creates an environment where students want to come to school and learn.

“My home life wasn’t perfect, I looked forward to going to school. I wanted to be in school where my teachers loved me,” Dr. Isler explained.

For Dr. Isler, writing accurately about her experiences proved the hardest part of writing her book, something she’d always wanted to do.

“I wanted to write a book independently for a while and now was the time,” Dr. Isler said. “The hardest part was making sure I told my authentic experiences. It meant looking into my past, me as a student and me as a teacher. To uncover the truth of my journey.”

The goal of the book is to show educators that every student can learn, and how to best apply what they learn from Dr. Isler into their classroom. Dr. Isler also told that she is writing a follow up called “I Believe I Can Learn More,” with plans of releasing it in July of this year. “Believe I can Learn: Uncover the Truth About My Journey” can be purchased on Amazon in paperback, hardpack, and electronic copies.

“Every student can learn, it’s why I titled my book that,” Dr. Isler concluded. “All students can learn.”