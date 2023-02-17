The following cadets are recognized for displaying leadership and excellence within the JROTC Raider Battalion and Richmond Senior High School for the Month of February:

February Cadet of the Month:

Emanuel Andreasan is a first year JROTC Cadet. He is an active member of the JROTC Raider Team, a Squad Leader in Alpha Company and active in numerous community and school events. Cadet Andreasan was promoted to the JROTC rank of Cadet Private First Class.

February Leader of the Month:

Luisa Evenes-Lopez is a four-year JROTC cadet. She is the Captain of the Raider Team, Drill Team Member, Color Guard Member, Saber Team Member and Archery Team Member. Cadet Evenes-Lopez is the Raider Battalion Training Officer (S-3) and Alpha Company Commander. Cadet Evenes-Lopez was promoted to the JROTC rank of Cadet Captain.

Congratulations C/PFC Andreasan and C/CPT Evenes-Lopez for being a shining example the RSHS “Raider” Battalion and Richmond Senior High School.